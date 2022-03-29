Vijayawada: LIC employees join two-day nationwide strike

Vijayawada: Government at the Centre Addressing the centralised strike camp organised in front of Governorpet area LIC City Branch-I office here, Insurance Corporation Employees' Union, Machilipatnam Division joint secretary Ch Kaladhar said that All India Insurance Employees' Association is opposed to allowing foreign direct investment in the LIC and initial public offer (IPO) in the LIC.

He said that a large-scale campaign across the country being unleashed by AIIEA to mobilise people's support and Members of Parliament support in order to force the Central Government to roll back its decision to go for LIC IPO. He said that they are participating in the two days nationwide strike in connection with various demands of insurance industry including opposing LIC IPO, privatisation of public sector General Insurance Company, opposing inordinate delay in settlement of wage revision for GIC employees as well as demands including the demand of payment of minimum wage of Rs 26,000 and opposing the amendment of labour laws put forth by the central trade unions. Along with the Central Trade Unions, 40-independent sectorial federations including insurance, banking, railways, defence, telecom, BSNL, Steel, Coal, Postal and others. Banking Employees Federation of India (BEFI), AP General Secretary, R Ajay Kumar also attended and addressed the striking LIC employees.

Insurance Corporation Retired Employees Association (ICREA) leader, S Dhanunjaya Rao, Insurance Corporation Employees Union, Divisional leaders, L Anand, NMK Prasad, J Madhu and LIC Working Women Coordination Committee, Machilipatnam Division Convenor, K Bhavani Devi and local branches leaders attended.