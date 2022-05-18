Vijayawada, Machilipatnam officials get NITI Aayog invite

Vijayawada: Officials of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation of NTR district and Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation of Krishna district will participate in the workshop to be organised by Niti Aayog in New Delhi on Wednesday on the prospects for the development of two cities and development of industries.

Vijayawada and Machilipatnam are the only two cities from Andhra Pradesh selected for the national workshop. Niti Aayog has decided to develop infrastructure facilities and industries in 12 cities across India.

K Satyavati, Additional Commissioner (projects), Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, will participate in the national workshop and explain how VMC had taken up housing activity in a big way. Under the JNNURM scheme several thousand houses were built in various parts of the city.

Besides, Vijayawada city is well connected by road and railways to many parts of the country. The officials will explain the prospects for the development of IT industry in Gannavaram and existing development made in Auto Nagar which is well known for the vehicle body building units.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has earmarked land for construction of houses in Jakkampudi and more than 50,000 people living in YSR colony alone. VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said the Central government had taken feedback about Vijayawada city one year ago and was keen on developing the city. He said Vijayawada city has many advantages with construction of houses for the poor and development of infrastructure facilities in and around the city.

Machilipatnam city too has bright prospects for the development of industries and infrastructure facilities. The state government is determined to construct port and fishing harbour works are underway in the city.

Machilipatnam port will be the nearest port to Hyderabad city. Keeping in view the prospects for the development of Vijayawada and Machilipatnam cities, the Niti Aayog invited the mayor and the officials of the two cities.