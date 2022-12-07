Vijayawada: Mahaparinirvan Diwas observed

Vijayawada(NTR District): Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was observed at South Central Railway divisional headquarters here on Tuesday. Floral tributes were paid to Babasaheb to mark his death anniversary.

DRM Shivendra Mohan, the chief guest, paid homage by garlanding Dr BR Ambedkar statue and lighted the lamp.

Addressing the gathering, the DRM stated that the people of India will remember Ambedkar every day for his big gift to the nation, the Constitution that provides equality, freedom and justice to all. He always fought for the rights of downtrodden and under privileged people. 'We have to ensure that our future generations get good education as it is the founding stone of growth, development and prosperity of any society.'

ADRM D Srinivas Rao said that Ambedkar not only studied various subjects but utilised his education to bring about change in the society and develop an equal opportunity world for us all.

ADRM M Srikanth said that the day gives us another opportunity to think and work on the ideals of the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

He not only lived by example but also ensured Constitutional rights are available for all, and hence we can enjoy them today. He was not only one of the greatest intellectuals of our nation but also known throughout the world as a harbinger of social justice.

Officers, staff of the division along with members and office-bearers of AISCT and OBC Association, SCRMU and SCRES also paid humble tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar.