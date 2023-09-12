Vijayawada: Mahila Mart opens in Pedana

Vijayawada: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh inaugurated Mahila Mart in Pedana of Krishna district on Monday. Later, he inspected the Mart and enquired organisers about business. Also, he purchased some essential goods in Mahila Mart.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was taking all steps for the development of women and their empowerment. For that, the government was promoting ‘Mahila Mart’ across the State, he said. He further said that Mahila Mart was established with the financial support from YSR Cheyutha. This would be helpful to women to improve their financial conditions.

Minister Ramesh suggested to the mart organisers that they would get more profits if they do more business. Further, he stated that the Pedana Mahila Mart should stand as a role model to other Marts in the district and the state. He lauded the Self-Help Group (SHG) members who run the Mahila Mart in Pedana. Also, he said that around 10,024 members are actively participating in 941 SHGs.