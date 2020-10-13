Vijayawada: Man sets Nurse on fire for rejecting his love

The attacks on women in the country are a matter of concern, no matter how strict measures the government takes, how many new laws are brought in, the behavior of some human beasts has not changed. Recently in Vijayawada a young man poured petrol on a young nurse and set her fire for not accepting his love proposal, the young woman died on the spot. The accused is also reported to be in critical condition after he caught in fire. The incident created a stir in the city of Vijayawada. According to the details, a young woman (24) from Vissannapeta of Krishna district is working as a nurse in a corona care center in Vijayawada. She rents a room near the hospital with the other young women she works with. But for a few days, a man named Nagbhushanam from Reddigudem mandal Srirampura has been harassing the girl over the pretext of love.

The victim also lodged a complaint with the Governor Peta police station four days ago. The police called him and issued a warning took a undertaking that he would not disturb the woman while the young woman withdrew her complaint. The victim left for her room at around 9pm on Monday night while on duty at the Kovid Care Center. In the process, Nagbhushan, who was on the plan, tried to talk to her, which led to a fight between them.

According to the plan, Nagbhushan poured the petrol he had brought with him on the girl and set her on fire. In the incident, the young woman caught fire and died on the spot. The accused also caught fire during the sequence. He was rushed to Vijayawada Government Hospital for treatment and later has been shifted to GGH from there as the situation is serious. Governorpeta police have registered a case and are investigating.