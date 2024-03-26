Vijayawada: ‘Manah Saakshi’ play attracts audience

Vijayawada: Andhra Arts Academy, a subsidiary organisation of Sri Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam, organised a social play titled ‘Manah Saakshi’ at Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall on Sunday.

The play was staged by Harsha Creations, Vijayawada. It was written by Dr P Brahmananda Rao and directed by Kathi Syam Prasad. The synopsis of the script was about money. The play ends with a moral that a man should not be a slave to money.

Kathi Syam Prasad did well as Kasiyya and received appreciation from the audience. Similarly, Pilla Nataraj as Chandrasekhar, LSRK Prasad as Parthasarathi, Evena Bhagyaraj as Ravikrishna, Somisetty Amrita Varshini as Bharatamma did justice to their characters. In the other roles Ejjala Vijayasagar (SI), Bodi Anjaneya Raju (ACB Director), Anil (ACB officer) and Balivada Malleswara Rao (worker) also appeared in the playlet. Music composition by Yedla Saiteja is good. It would have been more impressive if the interlude song was catchy. The script should be trimmed as the total duration of the play went more than an hour.

Noted make-up artiste Cheruvu Ganapathi was honoured by the organizers in a meeting arranged before commencement of the play. It is a welcoming announcement from the organisers of Andhra Arts Academy that they are restoring monthly programmes from this programme.

The meeting was presided by Dogiparthi Sankara Rao and Ambari Madhu Mohan Krishna, Nandiwada Nani, Neelam Durga Rao, Dontala Prakash and A Hrudayaraj.