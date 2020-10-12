Vijayawada: Many reasons for non-inclusion of Telugu plays in theatre festivals

Vijayawada: "Telugu drama is not getting a place in national and international theatre festivals." This is the comment heard from many theatre critics. Earlier, very few Telugu dramas participated in the festivals. Yes, it is true- because most of the theatre workers and organisers are not having sufficient and proper information about the modalities for participating in the national and international festivals. To know more details about participation in theatre festivals that are being organised at national and international level, 'The Hans India' had a chat with theatre analyst Dr Kolli Mohana Rao.



"Telugu drama is having standards to participate in national theatre festivals and some of the plays made attempts to participate but their efforts were in vain. Yes, it is the time to know why our dramas are not having place in those festivals. I attend national theatre festivals regularly and have interaction with the organisers. I feel there are many reasons for non-inclusion of Telugu plays," said Mohan Rao.

Mohan Rao said that the concept of the play, set design, lighting, music, dialogue modulation and every aspect will be taken into consideration forgetting a chance to participate in the festivals. Apart from these, the submission of entry is also important.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 'Abhinaya Arts' and 'Qadir Ali Baig' are conducting multi-lingual theatre festival on invitation basis. The other national theatre festivals are being conducted at various places like 'Bharat Rang Mahotsav' (New Delhi), 'Blue Theatre Festival (Bikaner), 'Gawahati Theatre Festival', 'Jaipur Theatre festival', 'Kolkata Youth Festival', 'Nandikar National Theatre Festival', (Kolkata), 'Pataliputra Natya Mahotsav' (Patna), 'International Theatre Festival' (Kerala), Serendipity Arts Festival' (Goa), Shahjahanpur Rang Mahotsav (Shahjahanpur), The Hindu Metro Plus Theatre Festival. The troupes can go through the websites of the respective festival organisations for more information.

"To get a place in the national theatre festival, following are the important aspects. First, the content – it must depict the culture of that area and the subject should be incidental oriented but not dialogue play. Second, point synopsis – it must be submitted in Telugu (regional language), English and also in Hindi. Third one is entry should be submitted along with qualitative video. The mistake what our teams are doing normally is the shooting will be done with one camera fixed opposite to the stage and the same is being submitted. It's not correct. The shooting must be done with three cameras or 360 degree cameras along the clear audio mixed through output and that video must be accompanied with application for consideration. Fourth point is care should be taken to get more publicity in national newspapers and the clippings must be attached to the application. Next point credentials – the credentials of the troupe must be prepared in an organised manner duly mentioning the awards received, number of performances given, credits of the director and writer. The most important point is music- it should be submerged in the drama basing on the situation but not dominate the play. Proper lighting patron and set design should also be taken care of and the same should also be submitted well in advance to the organisers since most of the festival organisers will take care of these two aspects," said Dr Mohan Rao with his vast experience.

Dr Kolli Mohan Rao said that the State and Central Governments and cultural zones are not spreading the relative information regarding the national and international theatre festivals to the needy troupes to enable them to participate. They may also give small press information for the benefit of theatre groups. Mohan Rao also urged the media to give publicity for the best theatre performances to enable them to participate in national and international theatre festivals.