Vijayawada: Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi refutes charges on distribution of pensions

Vijayawada: Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi has alleged that the Opposition parties are indulging in false propaganda on the distribution of pensions to the beneficiaries. Mayor, in a statement on Saturday, said 97 per cent beneficiaries received the pensions on September 1 in the city.

She said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has increased the pension to Rs 2,000 soon after coming to power and at present Rs 2,250 is being given to pensioners.

She said during the TDP rule, 39 lakh beneficiaries were receiving pensions and the government had spent Rs 500 crore for distribution of pensions while the YSRCP government was now distributing pensions to 60 lakh beneficiaries and spending Rs 1,500 crore, she added.

The mayor said that in Vijayawada West constituency there were 20,585 beneficiaries and Rs 4,49,89,000 was distributed. In Central constituency there are 24,465 beneficiaries and Rs 5,91,20,500 distributed while in East constituency there are 20,428 beneficiaries and Rs 4,49,58,250 distributed to beneficiaries. She alleged the TDP was indulging in false propaganda that all beneficiaries are not getting pension from the government.

