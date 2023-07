Vijayawada: Minister Koppula Eswar visits Durga Temple

Vijayawada: Telangana State Tribal and Minority Welfare Minister Koppula Eswar along with his family visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam a top the Indrakeeladri hill on Sunday and performed special pujas.

Temple EO D Bramaramba and Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu gave him a warm welcome as per temple tradition.

Later, the minister was presented vedasirvachanam, goddess Kanaka Durga photo and prasadam by the priests.

Meanwhile, M Sathish Kumar and Deepthi of Hyderabad donated Rs 1 lakh for the Nityannadan Padakam. They handed over the amount to temple authorities.