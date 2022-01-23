Vijayawada: Minister Vellampalli Srinivas accuses Veerraju of playing caste politics

Vijayawada: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas came down heavily on BJP State president Somu Veerraju for playing caste politics by making false allegations against the government.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the Minister said that Somu Veerraju has been making provocative statements against the government and creating religious hatred across the State.

He said that the latter couldn't even win as a corporator, but he was still criticising Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by using abusive language.

He warned Somu Veerraju to watch his language while speaking about the Chief Minister and making false accusations. He questioned the BJP leader whether he was loyal to the country or to TDP and slammed him for neglecting the State issues.

On this occasion, the Minister recalled that over 40 temples were demolished during the TDP rule, when a BJP leader was serving as the Endowments Minister.

He said that the State government has been constructing all those demolished temples and also handed over Antarvedi chariot blaze case to the CBI.

Flaying the BJP for creating unrest in the State, the Minister said that the current government has been providing transparent governance irrespective of caste, religion, while ensuring that all the eligible people receive welfare initiatives.

He stated that the opposition leaders have been trying to create chaos in Gudivada in the name of a casino and said that the government is already investigating the case.