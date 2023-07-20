Vijayawada: Mythological drama presented to mark SVR’s death anniversary

Vijayawada: Kalamanjari Samskritika Seva Samstha observed 49th death anniversary of legendary actor SV Ranga Rao on Tuesday at Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall. On this occasion, SV Ranga Rao Memorial award was presented to K Venkata Narayana Sharma and M Udayabhanu.

MLA Malladi Vishnu lauded the acting talents of SV Ranga Rao and he felt that the awardees are good actors and it is an appropriate decision to choose such artistes.

Vemula Hazrataiah Gupta presided over the function and Adapa Seshu, Chairman, Kapu Corporation, graced the occasion.

Hyderabadd-based Bhagavan Saranam Cultural Association presented a mythological verse drama titled ‘Pandava Rajasuyam’. Jonnalagadda Jaganmohan Rao acted as Sri Krishna and K Ganesh Kumar as Narada, Tadepalli Venkata Subba Rao as Dharmaraja, Y Edukondalu as Bhima, Yeleswarapu Purnachandra Rao as Arjuna, Karanam Narayana Rao as Nakula, Gudipati Radha Krishna as Sahadeva, Gandham Rajeswari as Droupadi, Pillutla Lakshmikanta Rao as Sisupala, Sannidhi as Bhisma, Chilukuru Prabhakara Sastry as Drona, Korrapati Venkata Narayana as Duryodhana, Borra Venkara Narayana (Naren) as Karna and Ivaturi Prasad Babu as Sakuni.

Audience felt that the lengthy meetings should be avoided to attract the audience towards theatre.