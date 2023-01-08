Vijayawada: National Archery Championship begins

Vijayawada(NTR District): The 13th NTPC Cherukuri Lenin Volga Memorial Mini (U-14) and 5th Kids (U-9) National Archery Championship began at Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College, Kanuru near Vijayawada on Sunday. Siddhartha Academy secretary P Lakshmana Rao inaugurated the Championship.

The sports event will continue for eight days till January 16. Around 1,200 archers are participating in this tournament from across the country. Archery Federation of India (AFI) official Dr HL Jindal is acting as competition director, L Murthy as shooting director and Arundhati Sail as the chief judge.

On the first day of the championship, the host Andhra Pradesh boys and girls teams reached finals in the compound team event.

Andhra Pradesh Archery Association general secretary Cherukuri Satyanarayana, Krishna District Sports Authority Chief Coach Jhansi Lakshmi, Krishna District Archery Association president VV Venugopalal Rao, secretary Cherukuri Krishna Kumari and others were present.