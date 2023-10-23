Vijayawada: NCC cadets to get training in disaster management

Vijayawada: Indian Red Cross Society Andhra Pradesh chapter will train all NCC cadets in the state in First Aid, Disaster Management, Environmental protection, Climate Change action initiatives and voluntary blood donations and social service. The NCC cadets will be motivated to take active part in social service activities. They will be joined in the Youth Red Cross and participate in all Red Cross activities during disasters and emergencies.



BVS Kumar, State Coordinator, AP Red Cross Blood Banks and Projects in a press release said as per the directions given by President of India Droupadi Murmu to have more Red Cross volunteers, AP Red Cross has developed an app to enrol one million volunteers. This app can be downloaded from Google Play Store to facilitate registration of responsible citizens and students as Red Cross volunteers.

Indian Red Cross Society, Andhra Pradesh and NCC (National Cadet Corps) will sign MoU on October 26 in this regard at the auditorium of Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada.

Air Commodore VM Reddy, DDG, NCC (Andhra and Telangana) and AK Parida, retired IAS officer and present General Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Indian Red Cross Society, AP State branch will be signing the MoU in the presence of Dr A Sridhar Reddy, Chairman, Indian Red Cross Society, AP State Branch.

Dr Sridhar Reddy appealed to the service-minded individuals and students to register as Red Cross volunteers and participate in Red Cross service activities.

AK Parida said that this app will have multi-functions and in future this app will help the victims of disasters or accidents to get the needed help and relief from the nearby Red Cross volunteers within a few

minutes.