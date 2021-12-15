Vijayawada: Need to protect Urdu stressed

Vijayawada: Minorities Welfare Minister Amzad Basha on Wednesday stressed upon the need for the protection of Urdu language in the State and country. He said Urdu is the mother tongue of crores of Muslims and one of the widely spoken languages in the country.

He was the chief guest at the Minorities Welfare Day celebrations organized in the city. He said the Andhra Pradesh government celebrates Minorities Welfare Day on November 11 to mark the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Dr Abul Kalam Azad. Andhra Pradesh Urdu Academy and State Minorities Welfare department jointly organised the Welfare Day on Wednesday. In all, 70 eminent Urdu poets, lecturers, teachers and others were felicitated on the occasion.

Minister Amzad Basha, Urdu Academy chairman Nadeem Ahmed, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, city Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi and others participated in the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Amzad Basha said students' enrollment increased in the government schools in the State due to implementation of schemes like Amma Vodi and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka. He recalled the services of freedom fighter and the first education Minister of India Dr Abul Kalam Azad to the nation.

Urdu Academy chairman Nadeem Ahmed stressed upon the need for education among the Muslim children. He made it clear development is not possible without education and called upon the parents to give priority to education. He explained the schemes being implemented by the state government to promote education in the State.

Several hundred teachers, parents and students studying in Urdu schools in Vijayawada attended the programme.