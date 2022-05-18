Vijayawada: Need to proviude trafficking victims community-based rehab, says Vimukthi

Vijayawada: The survivors of trafficking and victims of commercial sexual exploitation should not be kept under forced detention in shelter homes for months and years together in the name of vocational training and rehabilitation.

Instead, the government shall take necessary measures to formulate and implement community-based rehabilitation, demanded Vimukthi vice-president Rajani and members Apoorva and Mounika.

They submitted a representation to Principal Secretary of Women and Child Development AR Anuradha along with a draft modal policy. The State government has formulated a policy through Go No 1 in 2003 and put its best efforts to provide rehabilitation and social entitlements to the rescued survivors of trafficking and victims of commercial sexual exploitation. However, Vimukthi argued that the line departments at district-level are utterly failed in implementation of the GO after state bifurcation in 2014. They requested Anuradha that the Government should formulate a policy and implement community-based rehabilitation with immediate effect.

They opined that, since the government initiated a system of village and ward secretariats (Sachivalayams) across the state, the safety and security of women and girls could become easier through community-based rehabilitation system. Further, they stated that the survivors can get permanent rehabilitation through facilitating the various support services by the government in the same village through village and ward Secretariats. Responding to the representation, Anuradha said that the government is taking each and every step for prevention of human trafficking as well as rehabilitation of the rescued survivors.

She assured them to take the matter of community-based rehabilitation to the notice of the government and discuss the same for taking suitable action.