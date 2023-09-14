Vijayawada: No permission for ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ on September 15

Vijayawada : There is no police permission for ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ programme as announced by AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association in Vijayawada on September 15, clarified Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni.

Speaking to the media at police command control office here on Wednesday, the DCP informed that police clamped section 144 in the city and stern action will be taken against the people, who violate orders. He said public meetings, protests and mass gatherings are prohibited in the city and police permission is must for hold the meetings.

He warned stern action will be taken against the organisers and the people if they participate in such meetings as per the Prevention of Damage to Public property Act and also under Indian Penal Code section 143, 290, 188 R/W 149 and section 32 of Police Act. Vishal Gunni said some outsiders can create law and order problem and resort to violence and previous also such incidents occurred in the city.

He said police strictly denied permission for Chalo Vijayawada by AgriGold Customers and Agents Association. He informed that already 2,000 police personnel have kept strict vigil in the city with CCTV cameras and drones.

On the other hand, AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association on Wednesday announced that the association has given a call for Chalo Vijayawada on September 15 demanding the government to resolve the long pending problems of lakhs of customers and agents of the association.

Speaking to the media at CPI State office here, Association president Muppalla Nageswara Rao and other leaders said that CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised to address their problem and do justice before the Assembly elections but later failed to fulfill his promise. He said lakhs of families are suffering due to closure of the company and not repayment of the deposits.