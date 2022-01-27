Vijayawada: 'Notification on new districts only to divert employees' issue'

Vijayawada: PRC Sadhana Samithi leaders alleged that the State government issued notification for formation of new districts to divert the employees' issue. They said that the government raised the issue while the employees were agitating for the PRC. AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu appealed to District Collectors not to bring pressure on employees on districts' reorganisation and they will not yield to the pressure of officials in this regard.

The PRC Sadhana Samithi leaders submitted memoranda to Ambedkar statue at the RTA office here on Wednesday as part of their agitation.

Speaking on the occasion, Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said that the State government has been trying to confuse employees in the name of wages as per new PRC though they made it clear to release old salaries. He said that the government is trying to delay the payment of wages this month.

He said if the government paid old salaries it can save Rs 10,000 crore. He said that the PRC Sadhana Samithi made it clear to the government on cancellation of GOs, payment of old wages and revealing of Asutosh Mishra committee report.

PRC Sadhana Samithi leader Bandi Srinivasa Rao said the government has been ignoring the employees' agitation. He said fitment should be more than interim relief. He said there should be increase in salaries under the new PRC.

He said Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy should respond on the plight of employees. Srinivasa Rao expressed fears that the government might harass employees who are taking part in the agitation opposing the GOs which were released. He said police may raid the houses of employees' leaders and arrest them. APNGOs association general secretary Sivareddy said the government has been trying to hamper the rights of employees.

RTC Employees Union leader YV Rao said there is violation of rule of law. APGEF secretary general Krishnaiah said the government should reconsider its decision to protect the interests of 18 lakh employees including teachers.