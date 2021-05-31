Vijayawada : Notorious criminal Pandu arrested, weapons seized

Vijayawada : Penamaluru police arrested notorious criminal Konduri Manikantha alias Pandu and seized knives and 15 kg ganja on Monday.

The police nabbed Manikantha on 100 feet Kanuru main road while he was moving in a suspicious manner along with his five friends.

On the instructions of the commissioner of police B Srinivasulu, the city police are keeping a strict vigil on the anti-social elements, history-sheeters, etc.

The police also arrested Koneru Raja, Kavi Praveen, Tirumalasetti Nagaraju and Sappa Durgarao of Sanath Nagar and Shaik Galib of Fakeerugudem, Vijayawada.

Manikantha was involved in many offences and is recently trying to sell ganja. He was the main accused in the gang war that took place under Patamata police station limits last year in which his rival was killed.