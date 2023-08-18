Live
Vijayawada: Panchayat Secretary secures 3rd rank
Vijayawada : Kambalakunta Lakshmi Prasanna who is working as Panchayat Secretary in Annamayya district secured 3rd rank in the recently released Group-1 final results.
In view of this, Sarath Chandra IAS Academy Managing Director Thota Sarath Chandra extended greetings and said that as many as 48 students who took guidance and training in their academy got ranks in the group 1 final results.
He said that the rankers who secured jobs by cracking all the exams of APPSC (Group 1) are below 23 years.
Presentation skills, current affairs, and vast knowledge of issues made them get ranks. He further said that group 2, 3, and 4 employees who are working presently also got ranks in Group-1 results.
