Vijayawada: Pandemonium at Gandhi Coop Bank general body meeting

Vijayawada (NTR district): Pandemonium prevailed for some time during the general body meeting of Gandhi Urban Cooperative Bank here on Sunday, when one of the former members of the Executive Body J Muralidhar Rao raised objection to the non-circulation of the agenda of the meeting well before the meeting to the members for perusal of the changes to be affected in the bylaw.

Bank chairman Vemuri Venkat Rao, who presided over the meeting along with the Bank directors, appealed to the member to let Chief Executive Officer Ch Appa Rao read out the agenda and the objections could be raised later. However, the member insisted that he should be heard first. He was escorted out of the meeting by some youths present at the meeting.

Muralidhar Rao called the police obviously with an attempt to thwart the proceedings. However, the constable, who reached the venue, told him to let the meeting continue and later he could raise the issues.

The meeting went on peacefully and CEO Appa Rao readout the amendments to the bylaws of the Bank as per the changes in the Cooperative law. Muralidhar Rao once again pointed out that the agenda was not given to the members, which is against the procedure. He demanded withdrawal of the general body meeting and called for the meeting at a later date. The Bankd chairman did not agree to the proposal. Again, Muralidhar Rao was escorted out of the meeting. However, it is not clear whether the procedure was followed or not.

The CEO read out the amendments to the bylaws and the meeting was concluded with speeches by some other members.