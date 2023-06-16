Vijayawada: Passenger safety top priority, says SCR GM Arun Kumar Jain

Vijayawada: South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said the SCR laid emphasis on the implementation of safety rules to fulfil the expectations of esteemed passengers and for the safety of trains.

He participated in a seminar organised by SCR Vijayawada division at Electric Traction & Training Centre, Satyanarayanapuram here on Thursday.

Vijayawada Division Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan, ADRM, Operations, M Srikanth and branch officers took part in the safety seminar. Around 200 staff from various departments of the division attended.

DRM Shivendra Mohan gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation on department-wise safety measures undertaken by the Division to prevent accidents and untoward incidents.

Addressing the gathering, General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said that there is no Plan-B for safety and appealed to the staff to avoid shortcuts in maintenance activity by strictly adhering to the prescribed procedures and rules laid down by the Administration.

Arun Kumar Jain and Shivendra Mohan interacted with all Loco Pilots, electrical staff and took stock of their practical problems on field while performing duty.

Arun Kumar Jain later held a detailed meeting with section controllers at Divisional Railway Manager’s office, Vijayawada. The GM exhorted the Controllers to give top priority to scheduled maintenance & safety works across the Sections of the Divisions which in turn would yield good results especially on the safety front.