Vijayawada: Pattabhi Ram sent to 14-day judicial remand

Vijayawada: TDP official spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram, who was arrested on Wednesday night at his residence in Patamata for allegedly making derogatory comments against the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was sent to 14 days judicial remand on Thursday. He was produced in the third additional chief metropolitan court in Vijayawada amidst tight security.

The Governorpet police earlier registered a case against Pattabhi Ram under the Sections 153 (a), 505 (2), 504 Read with 120 (b) of IPC and. The police arrested the TDP leader at his residence and shifted him to Thotlavallur police station on Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, he was taken to the Government General Hospital for medical check up and later produced in the court.

Counsel for the government had argued that Pattabhi had made derogatory and objectionable comments against the Chief Minister and was also an accused in some other cases. The court rejected the bail plea made by Pattibhi. Later, he was sent to sub-jail in Machilipatnam.

The TDP spokesperson made some harsh comments against the Chief Minister and DGP while addressing media conference in Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

Later, a complaint was lodged against Pattabhi in Governorpet police station in Vijayawada. Heated arguments and debates broke out between the ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP after the arrest of Pattabhi.