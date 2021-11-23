Vijayawada: Pedalling to end women trafficking

Vijayawada: A four-member team of cyclists from Tamil Nadu has embarked on the expedition to Nepal to bring awareness among people about the need to end girl trafficking.

The team, headed by Shanti Flora, is spreading the message to instil self-confidence and will power in women and eradicate the poverty among poor girls.

The cyclists are also telling the people to do away with the obstacles in the way of the girl education and studies and fight for the rights of girl children.

Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyya Mozhi flagged off the cycle expedition in Trichy of Tamil Nadu.

On the way to Nepal, the cycle expedition arrived at Andhra Loyola College here on Monday. Principal Fr Kishore and Vice-principals Fr Melchior and Fr Rayappa welcomed the team and organised an interaction with the students of the college.

The management of the college helped them to raise funds. The cyclists were felicitated and bid them best of luck.