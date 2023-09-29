Vijayawada: People urged to avoid dumping waste in canals

Vijayawada : On the occasion of World Maritime Day, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation took a proactive step towards promoting cleanliness and environmental awareness by organising a canal cleaning programme on Thursday.

The primary objective of the event was to clean the canal bund and raise awareness about responsible waste management practices. All the officials, including district collector S Dilli Rao, West MLA Vellampally Srinivas, Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, MLC Ruhulla, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar and others participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, district collector S Dilli Rao appreciated Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar for the remarkable activities undertaken by the VMC as part of the Swachh Vijayawada initiative.

He said, “not just a Swachh Vijayawada, but a Sampoorna Swachh Vijayawada can be achieved and Vijayawada is gradually moving towards that goal with such commendable activities. I felt like I was in Kerala, Italy or Paris by seeing these cleaned canals by VMC.”

VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar stated that he initiated the process of seeking permission for commercial boating on the canal, which will not only enhance recreational opportunities but also contribute to the economic development of the region.

“Today, we stand here united as a team-the Vijayawada team, with participation from our dedicated collector, corporation employees, and public representatives. On World Maritime Day, we come together to protect our rivers, our lifelines,” he explained.

The Commissioner also extended his gratitude to the public for their active involvement and addressed some critical issues. He requested the citisens of Vijayawada not to dispose of waste or garbage into the river and urged them to avoid pouring household wastewater into the drains along the riverbanks.