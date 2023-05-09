Vijayawada: People urged to dial 1902 for resolution to problems

Vijayawada(NTR district): Commercial Tax Department Chief Commissioner and NTR district Special Officer M Girija Shankar directed all the officials to solve all the petitions, which are being received by the government through the newly launched ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ programme.

He released the posters of Jaganannaku Chebudam-1902 toll-free number along with NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, Vijayawada West MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, Joint Collector Dr P Sampath Kumar, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar and other officials here on Tuesday.

Prior to this, they watched the CM’s programme of the launching of Jaganannaku Chebudam.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Officer Girija Shankar said that the State government has been implementing plenty of welfare schemes to help the people and added that the State government was providing transparent services to the people through the gram/ward sachivalayams. He opined that the new programme would help to resolve all the people’s problems.

District Collector Dilli Rao said that the toll-free number 1902 is available to resolve any issues relating to government services or welfare schemes. On dialling the number, the call centre representative will note the problem and would allot an ID number and the same will be sent to the concerned person’s mobile number, he added.

Durga Temple Trust Board chairman K Rambabu, Deputy Mayors Avuthu Sri Sailaja and Bellam Durga, Kapu Corporation chairman Adapa Seshagiri, Viswabrahmana Corporation chairman T Srikant and others participated in the programme.