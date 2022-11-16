  • Menu
Vijayawada: Piaggio launches Ape Classic auto

Piaggio Vehicles Chairman and Managing Director Diego Graffi releasing the Ape Classic auto in Vijayawada on Wednesday
Piaggio Vehicles Chairman and Managing Director Diego Graffi releasing the Ape Classic auto in Vijayawada on Wednesday

Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director of Piaggio Vehicles, the Italian auto giant, launched the premium Ape auto classic here on Wednesday.

Vijayawada (NTR District): Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director of Piaggio Vehicles, the Italian auto giant, launched the premium Ape auto classic here on Wednesday. He said that this is one of the top-selling three-wheelers from Piaggio's Apé range of vehicles.

Executive vice-president of Retail Finance of Piaggio Saju Nair was also present.

Diego Graffi said that the auto comes with best-in-class mileage, high working efficiency, and low-cost of maintenance.

The auto has a 10-liter fuel tank capacity making it best for last-mile mobility. It also comes equipped with the pulley assist system, which makes it easy for customers to start the vehicle in challenging circumstances. With 42 months of super warranty, easy servicing, and affordable spare parts, the vehicle gives the owner a hassle-free ownership experience.

The Apé Auto Classic will be launched at a special introductory price of Rs 2,88,722 and will be available at all Piaggio dealerships in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

