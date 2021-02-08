Vijayawada: Pilla Prasad, a versatile villain on screen

Vijayawada: "In my schooldays I used to pass through Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam everyday where many dramas were staged most of the days. It was my dream to perform on the stage. With the grace of God my dreams were cherished. I shared the stage with almost all legendary artistes," said Pilla Prasad.

Pilla Prasad is a theatre artiste who entered into TV and movie field. 'The Hans India' had a brief interview with Pilla Prasad.

Pilla Prasad was born in 1953 in Vijayawada to Satyanarayana and Varalamma. He had his education in Vijayawada. His father and his uncle were inspiration for his acting career. His uncle Babulu was famous actor in those days. Prasad was very friendly natured person and straight forward. With his parents' support, he was able to achieve success in his acting career.

Prasad entered into theatre in a comedy character in the playlet 'Vishavalayam' written by Karpurapu Anjaneyulu in 1969. Later, Prasad become famous when he performed Upendra character in 'Siddhartha' play, written by Adivishnu, directed by GSR Murthy and produced by Kalanjali. He was a proved actor and staged more than 750 shows. He acted in 35 plays like 'Vishavalayam', 'Vana velisinci', 'Kshantavyudu', 'Agandi.. Koncham alochinchandi', 'Vandanotu', 'Manastatvalu, 'Athidhi devullu vastunnaru', 'Baboyi paamu', Mugimpulenno', 'Black mail', 'Get out', 'Pandagochindi', 'Yuga sandhya', 'Tiraskruthi', 'Ide Bharatam', 'Sidhartha', 'Krishna Paksham', 'Sidhila Silpam', 'Ushakiranalu,' 'Keerthi seshulu', 'Nijam', 'Prema Samrajyam', 'Chairman', 'Rani Samyuktha', Panna', 'Sri Kalahasteswara Mahatyamn'.

When Karnati Lakshminarasaiah established 'Janapada Kala Kendram', Pilla Prasad played a pivotal role and performed old mono-action 'Pittala Dora' under the training of Karnati and it was a grand success. He was very active in GSR Murthy Memorial Kala Parishad, KS Murthy Kala Parishad, Andhra Nataka Kala Parishad, Andhra Nataka Kala Samithi, Vijayawada Music Academy, Vijayawada Cultural Academy and also had close contacts with Vijayawada cultural organisations.

"My entry into films was very sudden. When I was staging 'Siddhartha' play in Chennai, famous actor Rajababu came to dais and enquired about me and spoke a few good words. Next, I was offered one of the three hero roles in 'Gandaragolam' directed by legend director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao. Though I received appreciations from industry, the movie was not commercially hit. Next movie 'Natana' also witnessed the same result. Then I came back to Vijayawada and doing my father's business. Surprisingly, in 2004, I received a call from director Krishna Vamsi to act in the movie 'Sri Anjaneyam' as a villain. It was a great hit and my next movie 'Avunanna Kadanna' also hit. I was adjudged as best villain in both the movies by the jury of Andhra Pradesh Film, TV and Theatre Development Corporation for Nandi nominations. So far, I acted in about 50 films like 'Gandaragolam', 'Natana', 'Beekara sandhya' (Kannada), 'Kalarudrudu', 'Sri Anjaneyam', 'Avunanna kadanna', 'Yuvasena', 'Gopi Gopika Godavari', 'Banam'. Nonstop', 'Betting Bangarraju', 'Nagaram Nidrapotunnavela', 'Aadhipatyam', 'Nenu Sailaja', 'Chelte chelte', 'Yatra', 'Atagallu' in different shades of characters. I also acted in some TV serials like 'Himabindu', Puttadi bomma', Bammagari mata', 'Ham safar. Four of my completed films are yet to release," Prasad said.

With a view to promoting youth, he associated as faculty member with Modelling film institute, Vijayawada. In recognition of excellent contribution to stage, Pilla Prasad was honoured by many organisations like Andhra arts academy, Sarada kala samithi, Sumadhura Kala niketan, Artistes' Association, Krishanadevaraya kalapeetham, JMS Yoga Bharathi, Vijayawada cultural academy and many other cultural and social organisations. While concluding his chat, Pilla Prasad conveyed his gratitude to All India Radio staff members C Rammohan Rao, Nanduri Subba Rao, Ushasri, Veerabhadra Rao, Koka Sanjeeva Rao, Panduranga Rao, Vasudeva Murthy, and Peri Kameswara Rao for making him perfect in language and diction. He said that his family especially his wife Kusuma Kumari and kids supported during all his ups and downs of his life. He also expressed his thanks to all the directors, co-artistes and technicians for his success.