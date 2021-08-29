Vijayawada: Plans afoot for next tranche of Jagananna Chedodu

Vijayawada: With an aim to raise living standards of Nayi Brahmins, Rajakas and tailors, who depend on traditional occupations among backward classes, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been providing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per annum to the respective communities through the Jagananna Chedodu scheme.

With the intention, this assistance will be useful for the tools needed for the profession and hand investment, CM Jagan is working for the betterment of these communities by providing timely financial assistance through the Chedodu scheme, according to a communiqué from the Information and Public Relations department.

It may be recalled that Rs 247.04 crore was credited into the accounts of 2,47,040 beneficiaries in the first installment. Of this, a total of Rs 82.34 crore was provided to 82,347 Rajakas, Rs 38.76 crore to 38,767 Nayi Brahmins and Rs 125.92 crore to 1,25,926 tailors.

If the beneficiaries have any loans in the past, the government has already talked to the bankers and advised them not to consider this amount under that account but to deposit them in the unencumbered accounts.

As per the directives of the Chief Minister, the government is preparing an action plan to provide financial assistance to the beneficiaries under the second tranche of the Jagananna Chedodu scheme.

The selection of eligible beneficiaries for the Jagananna Chedodu scheme is done in a transparent manner. It then displays the eligible lists in the village and ward secretariats. If the scheme does not reach the deserved or eligible, they can go to village/ward secretariats without any worries and hand over the relevant documents to the village secretariat staff and volunteers.

As government schools reopen, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka was also provided to the tailors with the opportunity to sew three pairs of uniforms, which have been provided to millions of students. With this, sewing labour, the tailors got benefited immensely financially.