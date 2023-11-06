  • Menu
Vijayawada Police begins probe

Vijayawada: Krishna Lanka police has begun the probe on the mishap occurred at the Pandit Nehru Bus station this morning. Non stop bus from Vijayawada to Guntur lost control due to brake failure and jumped on the platform no 11-12 killing three passengers. The police took the driver into custody and taken him to the police station for questioning.

Three passengers waiting for the bus lost the life in the mishap. The bus jumped on the platform and moved ahead nearly 20 feet. The passengers don't have time to escape and lost the lives. The RTC officials visited the accident site and enquired about the mishap. If the bus moved further the impact would have been very high as heavy rush of passengers is seen in morning hours at the bus station.

