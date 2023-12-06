Vijayawada: Power utilities busy in restoration work

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh power utilities are taking steps on war footing to tackle the damage and restore power supply in cyclone-affected areas in the state. The cyclone Michaung ravaged many coastal mandals and parts of Rayalaseema on Monday and Tuesday.

Power lines were cut off and many poles were damaged and fallen to the ground due to the gales with a speed of 90-100 km per hour and normal to heavy rains recorded in many parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Special chief secretary energy K Vijayanand who is directly monitoring the power infrastructure damages and power restoration activities in the state, reviewed with top officials of APTransco and discoms on Tuesday.

Speaking on the generation and sub-station outages, Vijayanand said that Krishnapatnam unit 2 and unit 3 tripped due to electrical problem and coal feeding problem owing to adverse weather conditions. The lines connected to 132 kv SS Chendodu were hand-tripped as a precautionary measure due to water logging in the station and the supply was restored by charging 132 kv Guduru feeder. Around seven 220 kv feeders, six 132 kv feeders, 100 MVA PTRs have been affected, the special chief secretary said.

He further said, “There is no loss of load associated with the tripping’s except Chendodu. Engineers have been deployed to patrol breakdown feeders and 132/33 kv Chendodu SS was taken into service by charging 132 kv Guduru feeder. As of now, the system is well-managed, with the exception of a few feeders’ breakdowns. However, contingency feedings have been implemented to address these issues, and suitable arrangements have been made,” said special chief secretary.

Vijayanand further said that as the uninterrupted power supply was the ultimate goal of state government and urged general public to cooperate with AP power staff to restore power supply as and when water recedes in the affected areas.

He also said that the majority of substations in Nellore district are heavily water logged and as soon as water recedes, restoration works shall be taken up on war footing basis.

APGenco MD K V N Chakradhar Babu appraised special chief secretary of steps taken for coal feeding at Krishnapatnam unit 1 and 2 and arrangements being made to restore power generation.

Discom CMDs briefed about progress of works and monitoring by visiting the affected villages and the local officers in the rank of directors. They said chief engineers were deputed for early restoration of power supply. The required men and material have been made available for execution of works.