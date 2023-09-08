Live
Vijayawada: Prakasam barrage gets flood inflows
But water is being released into sea by lifting 17 gates
Vijayawada : After a gap of five weeks, the Prakasam barrage is receiving floodwaters with heavy rains lashing some parts of Telangana state during the past few days. On Thursday, the barrage received 22,000 cusecs of water and the irrigation department officials have lifted 17 gates to release water into sea. The state is witnessing a dry spell conditions and the most districts have received scanty rainfall.
Against this backdrop, the floodwater received by the reservoirs is very useful for cultivation of crops. Due to lack of storage facility between Prakasam barrage and Pulichintala reservoirs on Krishna river, the floodwater received by Prakasam barrage is released into sea.
According to water resources department, 58 tmc ft water was released into sea in this rainy season starting in June 2023. Construction of reservoir upstream of Prakasam barrage will be very useful for storage of water as the storage capacity of Prakasam barrage is only 3 tmc ft.
Keeping in view the need for construction of reservoir upstream of Prakasam barrage, the TDP government had made a proposal for a reservoir near Vaikunthapuram near Amaravati. After bifurcation of the state after bifurcation of the state. It was intended to supply water to capital Amaravati as well as cater the needs of people living in Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and West Godavari districts.
The reservoir design consists of water storage facility and road connecting the villages of Vaikunthapuram in Guntur district and Damuluru of erstwhile Krishna district. Then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu also performed bhumi puja for construction of reservoir in 2019. But funds were not released by the TDP government and the current government shelved the project.
Prakasam barrage supplies water to 14 lakh acre of Krishna delta spread over four districts. Krishna river water stored in Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar reservoirs is released in a phased manner to Prakasam barrage, which will supply water for cultivation in Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and West Godavari districts.