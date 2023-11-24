Live
Vijayawada: Prepare a plan for exams, students told
School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar attended a workshop organised on ‘Preparation of Lesson Plans in Constructive Pedagogy for Class 9-10 in State CBSE Affiliated School’ at Andhra Loyola College here on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that the students preparing for the CBSE examinations should prepare a content-wise and curriculum-wise plan to achieve the best results. He said proper planning and dedication pave the way for success.
He said that CBSE lesson plans should include video links related to lessons, e-content links created by SCERT, and Byjus videos. The lesson plans were reviewed and appreciated by subject experts, he added.
Centre for Research in Schemes and Policies (CRISP) Team State Lead Usha Kumari, CBSE Joint Director MV Krishna Reddy, professors Pooja, Anupama, Nandan from Azim Premji University and representatives of LFE (Leadership For Equity) and others participated in the workshop.