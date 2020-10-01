Vijayawada: Present playlets lack soul in dialogue, says script writer

Vijayawada: "My all scripts are born from the problems of society. I observe society keenly to work on my stories. I feel that is the reason why people are more connected to my scripts. I don't like to repeat the same or similar concept in my next drama. We have abundant problems and also concepts in and around," said Kavuru Satyanarayana, a realistic writer in Telugu theatre.

He wrote 20 playlets and 5 plays during his 50 years of theatre experience. Kavuru has given more than 700 performances during his theatre career besides working in Sangam Dairy in a responsible post. 'The Hans India' interacted with Kavuru Satyanarayana to have his observations on present Telugu theatre.

Kavuru Satyanarayana was born in Kavuru village of Guntur district to Ramakotaiah and Seetaravamma in 1952. He started acting right from his schooldays with the inspiration of Jonnalagadda Satyanarayana, teacher, ZP High School. He earned good name for his acting talent of mono action 'Sakuni' and 'Chanukya'.

Satyanarayana's first full-fledged stage play 'Kubusam Vidichindi' was written at the age of 19 when he was doing his graduation and received appreciation from the public along with best actor and director awards.

"About 30 years back I observed that eve-teasing is one of the social menaces. On that concept, I penned the play 'Reverse March' which got applause from the spectators. Similarly, Naidu Gopi staged another script 'Sykata Silpam', also bagged a number of awards in different parishads. This 'Sykata Silpam' was based on the exploitation of corporate colleges in society. I observed how respect the soldiers will get when they lost their lives in war. That idea has made me write the playlet 'Ravana Kastam'. This playlet also captured many awards including best script, writer, director and actor. Another exploitation of the aged persons, like father and mother, by the youth, which provoked me to write the playlet 'Jarudu metlu'. This was presented by LVR Club, Guntur. Still my playlet 'Maya jyudam' is alive in society which was sketched on cricket betting. The play 'Jeevitardham' was a thought-provoking and received best production award in the Nandi Nataka Parishad, organised by Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV and Theatre Development Corporation. Among my scripts these were staged a number of times and received well by audience besides earning good name and recognition for me," said Satyanarayana.

During his service Satyanarayana used to stage the plays on Sangam Dairy creations banner and now he started to stage his plays on Amaravathi Arts. Satyanarayana has also subscribed scripts to All India Radio.

"The present playlets are not having soul in the dialogues and I feel the success of a writer will expose only when the audience will think about the performance even after they go to their houses. This will happen only the writer has observation about society and surroundings. I observed that many of the scripts are tied some causal incidents to a thread without bunch. This will not touch the soul of the audience," said Satyanarayana.

Kavuru Satyanarayana resides in Guntur with his wife and they were blessed with son and two daughters. He was a multitalented theatre person with the abilities like script writing, acting, directing and also stage design.

While expressing his frank opinion about the present Telugu drama, he said that most of the writers and the directors are making the dramas on non-remunerator basis. He felt that it was not a healthy trend for theatre because the producer or organiser will not pay interest for a loss production. He appealed to the Government and also the organisations to choose a good script with production values to perform in their auditorium by offering a fat remuneration. Kauru Satyanarayana concluded his interaction with a beautiful hope after this Covid-19, which taught lessons to all the artistes.





