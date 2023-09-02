Vijayawada: Preventive Vigilance campaign launched

Vijayawada : The Vijayawada Division of South-Central Railway has launched a 3-month Preventive Vigilance campaign to fight against corruption and to establish a robust system with transparency. A poster on awareness building about public interest disclosure and protection of informers resolution was released by Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil at the DRM Office here on Friday.

Central Vigilance Commission observes Vigilance Awareness Week every year in this week, in which the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel falls. The basic objective of this Preventive Vigilance campaign is to reaffirm the commitment to uphold integrity in public governance.

Unveiling the PIDPI (Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informers) poster, DRM Narendra A Patil said that during the campaign period, various and widespread activities of preventive vigilance would be taken up with full vigour across the Division.

He also said that this PIDPI awareness-building campaign is aimed to enlighten the staff regarding the provision for the protection of the identity of the complainant by keeping it confidential in the larger interest of organization.

Narendra Patil stated that as part of the preventive vigilance campaign five more activities like capacity building programmes, identification and implementation of systemic improvement measures, leveraging of it for complaint disposal, updating of circulars/ guidelines/ manuals, and disposal of complaints received before June 2023 in the ensuing three months will be taken up.