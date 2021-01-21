Vijayawada: Punjab National Bank completes 126 years

Vijayawada: Punjab National Bank, one of the leading nationalised banks of the country established in 1895, has completed 126 years.

During the last 126 years, 8 banks were merged with PNB and as on date, the bank has a large network of 10,930 branches and 13,878 ATMs across the country with a business of Rs 17.90 lakh crore.

Post amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into our bank, Andhra Pradesh Circle was bifurcated into Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam Circles. The Vijayawada Circle has 82 branches in eight districts from Chittoor to Krishna.

Business of Vijayawada Circle as on date is around Rs 8,300 crore and we are committed to increase our business to Rs 10,000 crores by March, 2021.

The Zonal Manager, Ashutosh Choudhury, was on a two-day visit to Vijayawada Circle on January 19 and 20. During his visit, he met few top government officials and discussed about various banking and digital products. Efforts of the bank were appreciated by the government authorities in the meeting.

On Wednesday, the bank organised three Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. Bags, uniforms, books and pens were distributed to orphans/needy children at SKCV Childrens Trust. Industrial jumbo air cooler was donated to Sri Durga Maleswara Swamy Devasthanams, Vijayawada. We have also donated Armed Forces Flag Fund to Directorate of Sainik Welfare Association, Vijayawada. Further, customer meet of all local branches was conducted and customers were honoured.

The bank pledges to extend best of service to customers with an aim to increase its savings and CASA deposits. The bank will continue to focus on agriculture, retail and MSME advances.