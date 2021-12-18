Vijayawada Railway Division bags two State energy conservation awards

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway bagged gold and silver AP State Energy Conservation Awards for best energy saving practices.

The electric traction training centre (ETTC) secured gold award and Railway Hospital in Vijayawada secured silver award under commercial building category for 2021.

Principal chief electrical engineer Somesh Kumar and senior divisional electrical engineer S Muni Reddy received the awards for Vijayawada Division.

Speaking on the occasion, S Muni Reddy expressed happiness for securing the State Energy Conservation Awards. He thanked Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan and Somesh Kumar for outstanding support and guidance in securing these prestigious awards. He said that through application of solar energy and usage of LED fixtures the division is saving 63.32 lakh electrical units per year thereby resulting in saving of Rs 4.10 crore.

DRM Shivendra Mohan congratulated the electrical department for bringing laurels to the division.

The Vijayawada Railway Hospital has adopted various energy conservation measures like replacement of old ceiling fans with BLDC fans, provision of inverter AC units, provision of occupancy sensors in doctors chambers and toilets, timers for water coolers and provision of 10 KWp solar power plant. Irrespective of increased built-up area of 1,444.4 sq mtrs, additional electrical loads and hospital working round the clock, the consumption of the Railway Hospital reduced by 94,336 units.

For which, Railway Hospital was awarded with 1st prize under buildings category.

Likewise, the electric traction training centre has implemented energy conservation measures like provision of solar tree, roof-top solar power plant totaling to 15 Kwp solar plant, provision of solar pump, solar streetlights, occupancy sensors, timers for water coolers, provision of energy efficient equipment like LED lights, BLDC fans, inverter AC units.