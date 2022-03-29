Vijayawada: Railway employee secures gold medal in Billiards

Vijayawada: L Durga Prasad, technician at Rajahmundry in Vijayawada division, has secured gold medal at All India Railway Billiards and Snooker Championship held at Secunderabad.

South Central Railway Sports Association organised All India Railway Billiards, Snookers Championship at Railway Sports complex in Secunderabad from March 15 to 28. L Durga Prasad, representing South Central Railway Billiards team, secured gold medal in Billiards individual event. He played finals against Aditya Agarwal of the Central Railway and defeated him by a score of 03-01 (Best of 5 frames). Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan, ADRMs D.Srinivasa Rao and M Srikanth, Divisional Sports Officer Valleswara B Tokkala, Senior DOM V Anjaneyulu, Senior DME M Ravi Kiran congratulated L Durga Prasad and his team for their excellent performance in the billiards championship.