Vijayawada: Rare heart surgery performed at Andhra Hospitals

Vijayawada: The Andhra hospitals here performed a rare heart surgery called as Ozaki heart surgical procedure on a 15-year-old child with heart condition known as aortic stenosis and aortic regurgitation.

Naga Venkata Arjun from Tenali of Guntur district admitted to the hospital on July 24. Rare heart surgical procedure was successfully done by Dr Dilip and his team on August 4. This type of surgery is the first in Telugu states and the patient was discharged on Monday.

Addressing the media on Monday, Dr PV Rama Rao, head of Children's services and Director said that Ozaki procedure was rarely done in India.First time, it was successfully done in Telugu states.He congratulated paediatric cardiac team on this occasion.

Dr Vikram, paediatric cardiologist, Dr Sreemannarayana, senior cardiologist, Dr Krishna Prasad, paediatric cardiac intensivist & Dr Ramesh, cardiac anaesthetist were present.

Dr Rama Rao said oxygenated blood from left side of the heart flows from aortic valve to different organs in the body. Aortic valve problem could arise from newborn period to elderly age group adults.

Some children do have small narrow aortic valve since birth, sometimes having two flaps instead of three flaps in the valve, possibility of narrowing of valve in these children, sometimes valve get damaged due to heart infections like rheumatic fever.

Valve gets narrowed in adults, sometimes due to degeneration of the valve. He said solution to the aortic valve disease can be made by dilating valve through balloon procedure, procedures for aortic valve replacement done by surgery, keyhole surgery or through wiring in old age people.

He said advantages with Ozaki surgical procedure is there is no need to use outside valve and it can be done to the patients of any age. He further said there is no need to use blood thinners for longtime.