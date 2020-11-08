Vijayawada: Registration for Ayyappa devotees

Vijayawada: In view of the prevailing corona pandemic situation across the country, the state government is taking all possible measures for the safety of the pilgrims, who are planning to visit Sabarimala for the darshan of Lord Ayyappa.

Secretary of the revenue (endowments) Girija Shankar and endowments commissioner P Arjun Rao, who attended the virtual conference chaired by the chief secretary of the Kerala government, later informed the media that pilgrims, who want to visit Sabarimala will have to register themselves with the police on the virtual queue portal http://sabarimaonline.org.

Only 1,000 pilgrims per day on week days and 2,000 on week-end days will be allowed to register on this portal on a first-come-first-served basis, they said. "The pilgrims will get the clearance for the visit to the temple town only if they upload Covid negative certificate obtained 48 hours before registration."

Girija Shankar and Arjun Rao said that all the pilgrims will have to undergo an rapid antigen test at the entry points of the pilgrim town at their own expense. Children below the age group of 10, senior citizens above 60 years and those with comorbidities will not be allowed for the darshan, they added. Pilgrims should carry with them the ration card and the Ayushman Bharat card with them, the officials said. "Green Abhishekam and bathing at the Pampa river are strictly prohibited. Besides, night halt at the Pampa river, Sannidhanam and the Ganapathi Kovil are also not allowed and pilgrims can enter the temple town only through Erumeli and Vadaserrikara routes," they said.

The senior officers said that all the district assistant commissioners of endowments in the state are directed to identify soon at least 15 Guruswamys in their respective districts and hold a meeting with them to bring awareness on these guidelines among the swamis while visiting Sabarimala. The assistant commissioners are also asked to erect boards displaying all these norms at all the railway stations under their purview to bring better awareness among the pilgrims. The AP transport commissioner, too, has been asked to issue necessary instructions to the travel agencies in the state not to allow pilgrims below the age of 10 and above 60 years and insist on Covid negative and registration certificates before they board the vehicles, the senior officers observed.