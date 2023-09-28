Vijayawada: Renovated Ambedkar Park inaugurated

Vijayawada: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh inaugurated the renovated Dr BR Ambedkar Park on the banks of Ryves canal at Krishna Lanka here on Wednesday. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation with its general fund and 14th Finance Commission Grants developed the park and installed toys, developed the greenery, plantation and transformed it into an attractive park for visitors, who can spend evenings joyfully with children.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Suresh said urbanisation is not a problem and felt it is an opportunity to develop the city and increase the greenery and beauty. He stressed the need for the pollution-free city and urged the VMC officials and the people to give importance to greenery and growing plants and trees. He said more than 150 parks are in Vijayawada city and developed with greenery. They installed toys as per the tastes and wishes of the denizens and visitors. He said Vijayawada should be made clean as per the slogan of Clean Andhra Pradesh.

The VMC has developed Dr BR Ambedkar Park by developing walking track, installing different types of toys for children and drawing attractive paintings. It arranged cement benches for the visitors to sit comfortably and spent the evening in a pleasant manner. Rope bridge connecting the Raghavaiah Park is an additional attraction, said VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar.

City Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Vijayawada East YCP in-charge Devineni Avinash, deputy mayors A Sailaja and B Durga, local corporator Puppala Narasa Kumari, co-opted members, VMC officials, additional commissioner projects K Satyavati and others participated in the renovated park inauguration adjacent to the Krishna Lanka highway.