Vijayawada: Reserve Inspector suspended for misbehaviour

Vijayawada: A Reserve Inspector of Police working in Vijayawada city security wing has been suspended on Sunday for misbehaving with his subordinate woman staff.

Commissioner of police PHD Ramakrishna ordered for a probe on the allegations levelled against Reserve Inspector A Srinivasa Rao that he has been misbehaving with a woman staff in the same department.

The commissioner confirmed the allegations and took disciplinary action on the Reserve Inspector and suspended on Sunday. He instructed for the further investigation and handed over the case to Crime ACP Sravanthi Rai.

