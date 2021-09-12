Vijayawada: Rich tributes paid to Kavi Samrat Viswanatha Satyanarayana

Vijayawada: Rich tributes paid to legendary poet, writer and the Kendra Sahitya Academy award winner Dr Viswanatha Satyanarayana to mark his 126th birth anniversary celebrated at the SRR and CVR Government college in Vijayawada on Saturday.

College Principal Indla Ravi, Dr Pavani Ramachandra Harnath, Telugu professor, NCERTC centre, Mysore and other dignitaries and literary personalities participated in the birth anniversary celebrations and paid rich tributes to the departed poet and Gnanapeeth awardee who is known as Kavi Samrat.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest Prof Ramachandra Harnath said Viswanatha Satyanarayana was well known to highlight the contemporary issues very clearly in his poems, novels and stories. He said Viswanatha was one of the greatest Telugu poets of all time.

He said Viswanatha was a versatile and well known for writing of stories, plays, critic, dictionary, novels, poetry and the first Gnanapeeth awardee in Telugu language.

College principal Indla Ravi said Viswanatha Satyanarayana earlier worked as the professor in SRR and CVR government college, Vijayawada from 1938 to 1957.

They paid floral tributes to the poet and recollected his contribution to Telugu people and language. Dr Balakrishna, Dr Devananda Kumar, Dr Ramateertha, Murali and others participated in the event.