Vijayawada: Roja receives 3 gold medals

Highlights
Vijayawada: Law graduate Muttamsetti Roja, the former student of Indira Priyadarsini College, Ongole received three gold medals from the State governor Abdul Nazeer at the Acharya Nagarjuna University Convocation held at the University campus on Tuesday.
She bagged the gold medals for achieving excellent performance in studies as a law student. Roja expressed her happiness on winning three gold medals and thanked the Law College Principal K Nataraj Kumar. She studied law during 2014-2017 in Ongole and is now practicing as an advocate.
