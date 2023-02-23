Vijayawada: Rs 7.9 lakh credited into Jr lawyers' accounts

Vijayawada(NTR district): AP Planning Board Chairman and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao and Vijayawada West MLA V Srinivasa Rao distributed cheques of 'Law Nestham' assistance to junior lawyers here on Wednesday. As many as 158 junior lawyers were given Rs 7.90 lakh benefits in NTR district.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Dilli Rao said the government has been giving financial assistance to lawyers to help them. He said that junior lawyers would get this financial assistance and under this scheme, the State government will credit financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per month into the accounts of junior lawyers once every six months. This year around 158 junior advocates were benefited under this scheme, of which 40 junior advocates belonged to SC category, 13 from ST, 53 from BC and 52 from OC category.

Viswabrahmin Corporation chairman T Srikanth, Krishna Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha chairperson Jamala Purnamma and others were present on the occasion.