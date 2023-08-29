Live
Vijayawada: Sachivalayam education secretary suspended
Vijayawada: Dasu Swathi, Education and Data processing secretary of Governorpet Sachivalayam in the city, has been suspended on the charges of dereliction of duty and misleading the officials, according to Grama and Ward Secretariats director G Lakshmisha.
The data processing secretary has been keeping the money collected from people with her, instead of depositing in the government treasury. Moreover, she claimed that due to technical reasons, she could not deposit Rs 3,04,967 in the government treasury.
The officials, who found out that the amount was kept pending by the secretary, started an investigation. The secretary informed the officials that she had already paid the amount in the treasury and due to technical reasons, the challan payment was not updated.
However, the officials found out that the challan for the amount Rs 3,04,967 was deposited on August 16 and 17. It was confirmed that the secretary kept the amount with her without depositing it in the treasury.
Director Lakshmisha instructed the Municipal Commissioner to take disciplinary action against the secretary.