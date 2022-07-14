Vijayawada: SAFE to take out 2K Walk tomorrow

Vijayawada(NTR District): Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunny will inaugurate the 2K Walk at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here on Friday, which is organised by Step Ahead for Equality (SAFE) to bring gender equality in society, informed SAFE president Gullapalli Jyotsna.

Addressing a press meet here on Wednesday, Jyotsna said even 75 years after the independence gender discrimination has been in practice in various shapes. 'There has been a steady increase in crimes against women for the last few years. Attempts are being made to drive back women to the kitchen. The 2K walk is intended to bring awareness among men and women, students and youths about the necessity of gender equality', she said

Informing that the theme of the walk is 'Protection of women is social responsibility, Jyotsna demanded that gender equality should start at home.

She said that the walk would pass through Mahatma Gandhi Road, Tikkil Road and culminate in a meeting at Siddhartha Auditorium.

NTR District Collector Dilli Rao and other prominent citizens would address the meeting at the auditorium, she said. So far, more than 2,000 men and women registered their names online to participate in the Walk. She appealed to the citizens to participate in the Walk to express solidarity with the movement to bring gender equality in society.

G Vani, Dr Niraja, Ch Radha Kumari, A Ratna Lakshmi, Karam Kaur, Kodali Kavita, Y Padma, Sita Srinivas and others participated.