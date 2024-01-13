Vijayawada: Sankranti Sambaralu held at Andhra Loyola College

Vijayawada : Former director of All India Radio Munjuluri Krishna Kumari addressing the valedictory meeting of cultural and literary fest Spoorti of Degree and PG wings of Andhra Loyola College advised students to be innovative and be the change they want to be in life.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of literary competitions like Debate, Elocution, Essay-Writing, Group Discussion, Quiz, followed by Fine arts like Poster making, cartooning, Spot photography, Mehandi, Rangoli, Music including Classical dance (solo), Western (solo), Folk group dance, Classical vocal (solo), western vocal (solo) and Theatre Arts like Skit, Mime, Mimicry and Standup comedy.

During the afternoon session, the Sankranthi Sambaralu was celebrated in a vibrant mode with traditional bands taking part in the procession. A Bonfire to eliminate darkness and illuminate goodness in the lives welcomed the colourful days with Rangavalli.

The spirited kite flying painted the skies with vibrant hues as enthusiasts showcased their skills, adding an exhilarating touch to the Sankranthi festivities. Gangireddu, the adorned bull, paraded through the campus symbolising agricultural prosperity. The traditional spectacle of spirited cockfights, added a dose of adrenaline to the celebrations, echoing the cultural richness of the region.

Haridaasu, the melodious beats of traditional drums, accompanied the lively dance performances, creating an atmosphere of joy and cultural unity. The intricate and colourful floor decorations adorned the surroundings, reflecting the artistic prowess of the community.

As many as 2,500 degree students witnessed the festivities as the campus echoed with joy and brilliance of traditional Telugu art forms. Correspondent Fr M Sagayaraj, Principal Fr GAP Kishore, Vice-principals Fr K Kiran Kumar and Fr Prabhu Das congratulated the students for their active participation. Dr L Subha, Dean of Student activities, staff coordinators and faculty members were present.