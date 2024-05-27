Vijayawada: School bags to be distributed from June 12

Vijayawada: Principal Secretary of School Education Pravin Prakash, who visited the school bags factory at NOIDA, which is supplying the schools bags to the students of Andhra Pradesh as part of the Vidya Kanuka Kit, expressed satisfaction over the quality of the bags.

He was told that the bags would be delivered by June 5, according to a communiqué from the School Education department here on Sunday.

The school bags with the dimension of 45 cm length, 33 cm breadth and 15 cm depth are ideal of the students to keep all the textbooks, notebooks and tab, the Principal Secretary said. It sure would last one year.

The distribution of the school bags will commence from June 12.