Vijayawada: ‘Science plays a crucial role in technological advancements’
Vijayawada : Joint Commissioner of State Taxes Thota Rajashekhar participated in two-day national seminar jointly organised by the Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT), the Department of Physics coinciding with the National Science Day celebrations at Andhra Loyola College here on Wednesday. The dignitaries paid floral tributes to Sir CV Raman paying homage to the legendary figure in science.
Addressing the gathering, Rajashekhar underlined crucial role of science in driving technological advancements and the priceless contributions of scientists to society.
He emphasised the importance of focusing on sustainable development and advocated for a shift towards more humanistic values over materialistic pursuits.
Esteemed professors from IISc Bengaluru, IIT Hyderabad, SRM University, and the University of Hyderabad also attended.
Convener Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao introduced the seminar’s theme, “Materials that Matter for a Changing World,” initiating discussions on the impact of scientific advancements on society.
Dr Prasad Vishnubhotla from IISc Bengaluru, Dr Kanchana from IIT Hyderabad, Prof Ranjith Thapa from SRM University, Dr KC James Raju, Correspondent Fr Sagaya Raj, Director of Research at ALC Prof N Veeriaiah, Head of the Physics Department P Srinivas Sastri, IAPT-AP Chapter’s Secretary Dr G Sahaya Baskaran, faculty members, research scholars, and students were present.