Vijayawada: Senior officials pay rich tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar

Vijayawada: Rich tributes paid to Dr B R Ambedkar the architect of the Indian constitution, to mark the 130 birth anniversary celebration held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on Wednesday.

The State government organised the birth anniversary celebrations and senior officials participated and paid floral tributes to the Bharat Ratna. The State government Special Chief Secretary K Praveen Kumar addressing the gathering said the Indian constitution is different from the constitutions of other countries and Dr B R Ambedkar had written it keeping in mind the social justice to the weaker sections, poor, downtrodden and others in the country. He said the rights and responsibilities of the people of various sections of society were clearly mentioned in the Indian constitution. Many elections were held in India but there were no constitutional crises in the country due to the foresight of Dr B R Ambedkar as he wrote the Indian constitution with clear vision and to avoid the crises.

He praised the services of Dr Ambedkar stating that he rendered his invaluable services to the nation as an expert in the fields of judiciary, economy and other subjects to the country. The State government is getting inspiration from Dr Ambedkar in implementation of many welfare schemes.

Social Welfare Department Principal Secretary K Sunita presided over the celebrations. She said Dr Ambedkar had always strived for the welfare and development of downtrodden, weaker sections and the poor in the country. She said Dr Ambedkar used to say that hard work and self help was very important to reach the goals. Achievers in various fields were felicitated on the occasion at the Tummalapalli Kalakshetram. The photo exhibition arranged on the occasion impressed the visitors.

Secretary Tribal welfare department Kanthilal Dande, director of social welfare department I Samuel Anant Kumar, Krishna district incharge collector K Madhavi Latha and others attended the event. They paid rich tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar.